Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 6.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.80. 116,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,851,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BILI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Bilibili Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Articles

