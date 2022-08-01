Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Short Interest Update

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Big Sky Growth Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSKYU stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Sky Growth Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 56,497 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 309.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Big Sky Growth Partners Company Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.