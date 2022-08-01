BiblePay 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $662.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (BBP) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $111,278.12 and $662.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BiblePay has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
About BiblePay
BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “
