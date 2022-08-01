Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $184.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,066,916.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,066,916.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $12,868,555. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

