Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.