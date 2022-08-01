Berenberg Bank Increases Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 55

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 44 ($0.53) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 56 ($0.67).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.25 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.38. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.36.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,361.45).

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.