Berenberg Bank Cuts Restore (LON:RST) Price Target to GBX 500

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 570 ($6.87) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restore Stock Performance

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 450 ($5.42) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 438.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 446.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £615.03 million and a PE ratio of 3,214.29. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 390 ($4.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.39).

Restore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

