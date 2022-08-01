Bed Bath & Beyond Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 91,968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical volume of 59,612 call options.

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,290,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,118. The company has a market capitalization of $461.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Bed Bath & Beyond

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.67.

In related news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,750 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,052,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.