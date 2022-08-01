Bean Cash (BITB) Market Cap Hits $626,303.37

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Bean Cash has a market cap of $626,303.37 and $179.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Bean Cash Profile
Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,869,621,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bean Cash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
