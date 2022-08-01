Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $62.98, but opened at $53.50. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.38, with a volume of 10,409 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

