BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$68.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Cormark upped their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$64.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.31. The company has a market cap of C$58.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. BCE has a 52 week low of C$61.42 and a 52 week high of C$74.09.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 109.41%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

