Bata Price Reaches $0.0190 (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded 90.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bata has traded 89% lower against the dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $96,016.19 and $3.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00256318 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002382 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.