Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Basf stock opened at €43.42 ($44.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. Basf has a twelve month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a twelve month high of €69.52 ($70.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.05.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.