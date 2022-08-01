Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Barnes Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.90-$2.05 EPS.

Barnes Group Trading Down 2.5 %

B stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. 577,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have issued reports on B. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Barnes Group by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Barnes Group by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,184,000 after buying an additional 83,652 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.