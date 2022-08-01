Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of B opened at $33.82 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 247.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

