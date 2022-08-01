Barclays Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $280.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADP. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.27.
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.50.
In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
