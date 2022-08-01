Barclays Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $280.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADP. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.50.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

