Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.45) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.53) target price on Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.49) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 246.22 ($2.97).

Barclays Trading Up 4.5 %

LON:BARC opened at GBX 157.18 ($1.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 449.09. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.66.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($223,942.55).

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

