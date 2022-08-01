Barclays Cuts Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €12.20

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVDCF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €11.30 ($11.53) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

