Barclays Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $58.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HP. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $46.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

