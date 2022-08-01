Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.15

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

Several research firms have commented on BANR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.06.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $10,001,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Banner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banner by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

