Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,679,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854,275 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $151,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 241,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,247,152. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

