Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.63. 431,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,247,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

