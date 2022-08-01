Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,300 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 637,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Bancolombia Price Performance

NYSE:CIB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.71. 355,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,984. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

