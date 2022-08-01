Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period.

BSBR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. 2,322,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

