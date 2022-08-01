Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 140,740 shares.The stock last traded at $19.29 and had previously closed at $18.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

