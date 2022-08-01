Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $9,816,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 80,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,734 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

