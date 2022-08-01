Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

