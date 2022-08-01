Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 0.2% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $135.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.44. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Baidu

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.06.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

