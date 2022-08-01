B2Gold (BTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$463.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.32 million.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$4.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.10. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

BTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.59.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at C$663,255.04. In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at C$663,255.04. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,551 shares of company stock worth $556,921.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

