Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.84% of Axos Financial worth $23,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

AX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,649. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AX. B. Riley cut their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

