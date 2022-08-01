Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXTA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

