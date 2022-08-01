Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $46.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet
In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet
Avnet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
