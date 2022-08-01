Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $46.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Avnet Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

