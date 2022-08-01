Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 236 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,199 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

