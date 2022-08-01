Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,183 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TMO opened at $598.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,361 shares of company stock valued at $17,992,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

