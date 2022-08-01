Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $488.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

