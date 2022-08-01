Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $275.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.71 and its 200 day moving average is $250.53.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

