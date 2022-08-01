Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $99.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

