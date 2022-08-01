Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,673 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $118.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $120.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

