Auxano Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,412. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.