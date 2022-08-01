Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 32.6% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 104.9% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 13,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.67. 14,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,365. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.12.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.