Auxano Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 284,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 32.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $3,368,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.