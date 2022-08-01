Auxano Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $123.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,363. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.