Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.48. 12,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $109.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.65.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

