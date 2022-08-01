Auxano Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 387,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,835,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.