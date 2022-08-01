Automata Network (ATA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.62 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $37.18 million and $25.62 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00615013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037832 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Buying and Selling Automata Network

