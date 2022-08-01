Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Autohome Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 908,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autohome by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Autohome by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

