Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,572 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $360,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 965.2% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 67,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.81 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73.

