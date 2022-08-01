Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,381 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

