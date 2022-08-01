Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

