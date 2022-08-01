Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $205.20 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

